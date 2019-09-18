Worthing Thunder win in blowout against Essex & Herts Leopards

Worthing Thunder continued their pre-season preparations with a dominant 117 – 79 victory over fellow League Division One opponents, Essex and Herts Leopards at Worthing Leisure Centre last Saturday.

The Thunder were out of the blocks quickly heading into a 28-9 lead at the end of the first quarter – a lead that was never to be relinquished throughout the game.

Alex Owumi and Zaire Taylor turned in their usual solid performances but what made this outing of note was the depth and contribution made by the other players on court.

Six players hit double figures and once again, young 16 year old Cameron Hildreth turned in a performance which belied his age and experience at this level of the game. Hildreth made 17 points and pulled down 7 rebounds to go with his three assists 2 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Thunder extended their lead to 27 points at the end of the half by which time the match was already over as a competition but this afforded the opportunity for coach Nick Stevens to rotate the players and provide some of the younger members of the team time on court.

Cameo performances from ex-juniors juniors Lewis Jee (3 points), Fred Wilson (3 points) and Finn Sweeting (2 points) were all well received by Thunder’s enthusiastic supporters.

By the end of the game Thunder had come out comfortable winners by 38 points 117-79.

Kayne King playing his second game in a Thunder jersey also turned in an impressive performance notching up a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds to go with his 8 assists). Tom Ward returning for his first match this season found the net with unerring, regular accuracy scoring 5 from 7 beyond the arc and only missing out on two shots out of a total of 13 attempts.

Thunder’s heady mix of experienced players and young promising, exuberance is likely to ensure that the Worthing fans are going to experience some exhilarating and exciting basketball this season.

Top scorers for Thunder were Alex Owumi (24 points) ; Tom Ward (23 points) ; Cameron Hildreth (17 points) ; Kayne King (16 points); Zaire Taylor (14 points) ; Ishmael Fontaine (13 points).

Thunder open their league campaign at Worthing Leisure Centre on Saturday 28th September tip off 7.30pm when their visitors will be Barking Abbey Crusaders.