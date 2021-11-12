Woody wants to end drag racing career in speedy style

Ready to start...

The 68-year-old from Lancing and his team have been competing mainly at Santa Pod Raceway in the UK, but also compete internationally in Hockenhiem, in Germany, and Hungary.

His supporters are working to secure sponsors, kit and tyres for his final retirement year in racing.

Kerry Harnes, a member of Wood’s team, said: “I appreciate after a difficult year with Covid-19 this may not be easy, however I am trying to make his final year the best ever!

Woody's turbo-charged Hayabusa

“We are asking for help with funding for team kit and racing costs for his final year.

“We are a fairly small team who support Steve with all aspects of racing from admin, organising races, mechanics and, well, making the tea so any help would be appreciated.”

The national finals of the 2020 season were held at Santa Pod in September and on his final run Woody achieved his career best – and career ambition – of under eight seconds. He smashed it with a 7.977-second run in a quarter of a mile.

Kerry added: “As Woody has now achieved his ambition this year at Santa Pod he will now be running his final retirement year in racing and we want to make it a year to remember!

Wowing the crowds

“His goal is to run consistent 7-7.99 second runs or beat his 7.977 to finish his career!

“We need to raise around £6,000 to complete in the next season in 2021, starting in April.”

‘Woody’ bought his bike as a standard model in 2001 and gradually modified it with the help of some friends, working at first on an extended chassis and later adding a small turbo to get into racing – and the rest is history.

Woody is extremely proud of his creation and insists that the bike not only maximises its power but that it always looks good, as the pictures above demonstrate.

Woody wants his final year to be a memorable one

If you can assist Woody and his small team in any way in the form of some sponsorship, it would help bring Woody’s final year in racing to a fitting close.

Once the season has finished the bike will end up on display at Bealieu National Motor Museum.

Offers of help should be made to [email protected]