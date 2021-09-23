Basketball: Kestrels ground Thunder - then Lions are slain

New man Jarred Dixon was in fine form for Thunder

Worthing Thunder’s first game in this year’s L Lynch Trophy was a tough match-up with last season’s winners Solent Kestrels.

In front of a big crowd at the Thunderdome Thunder had their illustrious neighbours on the back foot for the first three quarters of the game.

Inspired play by Jarred Dixon, Hafeez Abdul, Zaire Taylor and Tom Ward kept Thunder in the game and Solent were pressed like they hadn’t been for a very long time.

Solent had done their homework and pressured Thunder’s big man Abdul from the start. However until tiring in the last period he had another game to be proud of.

Down by seven at the first break, Thunder pulled the deficit back to one at halfway and third quarter breaks.

Thunder took the lead nine times during the game but with Solent continuing to batter Abdul and Dixon the fourth period proved to much as the visitors outscored the home favourites by 28-16 to take victory in a game by 78-91 – though it was much closer than the score suggests.

With the arrival of Thunder’s second American, next time could be a lot closer!

Thunder’s game on Sunday was in London against the young Lions team they had beaten a week earlier in the Taylor Classic. After struggling against the young Lions in the first period (14-17) Thunder stormed back to take the game easily.

Winning quarters two and three by 23-9 and 32-23, the game as a contest was over in the fourth.

Dixon again led from the front and again with Abdul having a commanding role in both attack and defence it was to be an easier afternoon.

Leading the scorers, however, was Tom Ward, playing all forty minutes with outstanding team play showing again what an asset to the club he is. An enthusiastic showing by Jack Sunderland was ably backed up by Ishmael Fontaine as Thunder cruised the fourth period allowing the bench to have a run out.

Victory by 20 points was no more than Thunder deserved.

Thunder return to action on Saturday at Essex Rebels,their final group game in the Lynch Trophy!