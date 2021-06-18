Bond spies chance of international water polo success

Jamie Bond has earned a GB call

Members of the Worthing Swimming Club junior water polo squad have enjoyed success.

Jamie Bond has been selected to play for Great Britain in the under-17 European championships qualification tournament in Maribor, Slovenia later in June.

Final selections were made after a very busy week of training at the Walsall gala baths.

Jamie Bond in action

Matty Smith and Owen Street have also been part of the squad that has been working hard at various training camps in the past few weeks.

But they have both been unlucky to miss out on selection for Slovenia.

Bond faces a busy schedule of games and the GB boys will need to finish in the top two to qualify for the finals, which are scheduled for Malta in September.

The full programme in Maribor is as follows: June 24 GB v Romania; June 25 GB v Austria and GB v Russia; June 26 GB v Slovenia.

Travel to and from Slovenia and playing in this type of competition in the current Covid-hit climate will bring many challenges, but Bond will be looking forward to the opportunity.

Caitlin Silk and Maddie Calthrop are part of the recently-reduced GB girls’ squad working towards the under-17 European Championships in Sibinek, Croatia, also in September.

The GB girls do not need to qualify for the finals but the squad is working hard towards the tournament and the final selection will be made in the coming weeks.