Bowlers from far and wide invited to Worthing open triples

Worthing Pavilion is the venue for the open triples tournament

The tournament will run from Tuesday, September 28 to Sunday, October 3. Every entrant will be guaranteed four games on the first four days as there will be eight leagues of four teams, based on a minimum entry of 32 teams with an entry fee of £30 per team.

The top two teams in each league will go into the knockout stage and the bottom two teams will be entered into a separate plate competition.

Saturday and Sunday will bring the final knockout stages.

In the main competition there is £600 for the winning team and prize money for those second, third and fourth.

The plate has a first prize of £150 and will also have prize money for the second, third and fourth.

There will also be an appearance by Mark Royal, ho is one of the top 16 bowlers in the UK. He frequently appears in the World Indoor Championship held at Potters, which is shown on the BBC every February. He has his own roadshow and will be on hand to give advice and sell all types of bowling equipment and maybe give coaching tips