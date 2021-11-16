Action from the Southern National and other races at Fontwell Park / Pictures: Clive Bennett - see more at polopictures.co.uk

Fontwell Park's Southern National won by Salty Boy - raceday picture gallery

Salty Boy took the honours in one of Fontwell's biggest races of the year, the Oberon Investments Southern National Handicap Chase.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:32 pm

The 4/1 chance, ridden by Mitchell Bastyan for trainer David Bridgwater, came home at the end of the gruelling three-and-a-half mile contest five-and-a-half lengths ahead of nearest rival Almazhar Garde (13/2). It was the highlight of a great afternoon's racing, which featured seven races in total. See a selection of pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked.

Action from the Southern National and other races at Fontwell Park

Action from the Southern National and other races at Fontwell Park

Action from the Southern National and other races at Fontwell Park

Action from the Southern National and other races at Fontwell Park

