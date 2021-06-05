Golfers mark 75th anniversary of VE Day - a year late

Gary and Harry Page, Mark Dennison and Michael Mcclean, winners at Littlehampton GC

The Team Texas Scramble, was always likely to yield low scoring and the players did not disappoint.

The winning team (above) of Gary and Harry Page, Mark Dennison and Michael Mcclean posted a seven-birdie round, with no dropped shots for a nett 51.8, to win by half a shot from Dave and Matt Baker, Rab Hamilton and Andrew Musk.

Low scoring was seen again 24 hours later when James Martin and Sean Franks posted a nett 59 in a better ball format, despite opening with a bogey.