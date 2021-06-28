Keeping busy is key for unbeaten Brighton heavyweight prospect Tommy Welch

Tommy Welch cracks his opponent with a powerful right hand

Welch’s victory in Belgium, which was hailed on social media by former world champion Shannon Briggs, took his record to 3-0 since joining the professional ranks at the beginning of the year.

His trainer, and father, former British and Commonwealth title holder Scott told the Indy that activity is all part of the game plan.

“We are waiting on a date from our promoter Mick Hennessey for July, then we would like to see Tommy out again at least three or four times before the turn of the year.

“Whilst keeping busy might be viewed by some as an old school approach, its very much part of our game plan. Training is obviously a huge part but there is nothing better than action in the ring, and at this stage, we need the results to help shape Tommy’s career development.”

“We want the win in the exciting style that prompted the post from Shannon, regardless of what period it might be in the fight. Its that style that will put bums on seats in the future.”

Welch, 26, signed a promotional deal the well respected operator Hennessey, who famously promoted Tyson Fury to his first world heavyweight title win in 2015, a deal that involves boxing on prime time terrestrial TV on Channel 5.

“Whilst Tommy’s exciting style will build a fanbase, fighting on a free to air channel is also a huge advantage.”