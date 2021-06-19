Littlehampton golfers chalk up county success

The over-55 team at Littlehampton GC

Littlehampton Golf Club’s over-55s team enjoyed a second round win in the County Team Foursomes.

Four pairs playing foursomes matchplay, beat Ifield (Crawley) 4-0 to advance to the next round, in which they will meet Dale Hill, again at home.

Meanwhile Dave Smith has a habit, once a year, of absolutely playing out of his skin and it was definitely his day recently.

He romped to victory with 45 points in the monthly Stableford in what were favourable conditions.

He won by four shots from Craig Stoner, James Martin and Kevin Grant, all on 41 points. In January last year Dave shot 14 under his handicap – but has had a lean time in the interim.

The scoring was as hot as the weather in the Centenary Challenge Bowl as Jan de Vries hit a sizzling nett 63 to win, with Sid Minton and new member John Finneran both posting 65s for second and third places.

In the seniors’ Colin Browne Trophy, with a field of 84, Paul Gaylor (42pts) with 15 pars and just three dropped shots beat David Sparks into second by two points. John Taylor, in a rich vein of form, was a shot further back with 39, in third.