Teenage Worthing rowers enjoy success at nationals

From left, Aoife Montagner, Daisy Chamberlain and Flo Locks, who all performed superbly in the National Schools Regatta

Worthing Rowing Club are delighted that three members of their Junior 16s crew had great success at the National Schools Regatta at Dorney Lake.

Aoife Montagner and Daisy Chamberlain, who go to Davison High School in Worthing, and Flo Locks, a pupil at Steyning Grammar School, all aged 16, took part in the pairs and single sculls events at Dorney Lake, the 2012 Olympic rowing venue.

Daisy and Flo, in the pairs sculls, were only just pipped at the post in their time trial, but were delighted with their time against a field of 23 others.

Meanwhile, Aoife secured a fantastic win her B final single scull race against a strong field of 10 other rowers.

Martin Holden, WRC member and trainer for the J16s, described their ‘brilliant rowing against really tough top opposition’ and praised the girls for training so hard in the difficult circumstances of lockdown and revising for their end of year exams.

The girls said they had only left school last week so they had been really busy and were delighted with their success.

They had been training six days a week in the build-up to the competition and it has definitely paid off.

Daisy, Flo and Aoife are now looking forward to racing and repeating their success at Worthing’s own regatta on Saturday, June 26.