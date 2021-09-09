Thunder Madness! Basketball back with a bang in Worthing

The teams line up for Thunder Madness

It was billed as Thunder Madness, intending to bring the happiness back for the fans. A good crowd enjoyed events including a dunk competition, three-point shooting, kids’ games, giveaways and an appearance from new dancers Project Female.

There was a basketball game between two Thunder teams (Team Zaire and Team Ish) giving supporters a chance to see the 2021-22 squad in action.

The dunk competition saw newcomer Daniel Beard beat fellow first timer Hafeez Abdul. The three-point shooting was fantastic as Zaire Taylor lost to Jarred Dixon in a shootout.

Hafeez Abdul puts one away

The match saw teams selected by Thunder’s senior performers and included some talented juniors.

Dixon hit 33 points backed up by 29 points from new Londoner Abdul.

Tom Ward. Ishmael Fontaine, Beard and Taylor all shot superbly. It was all a great spectacle for the fans and showed that a good season could be coming.

This Saturday and Sunday comes the Taylor Classic at the Thunderdome with Thames Valley Cavaliers, Reading Rockets,Worthing Thunder and London Lions twos all involved.