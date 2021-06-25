Who's your sport hero in Littlehampton? Nominate them now!
Nominations for the Littlehampton Sports Awards are being sought – and it’s a great chance to get your friends, relatives and club mates into the sporting spotlight.
The initiative, managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the town council, is aimed at recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.
Anyone from junior to senior, team and individual as well as off-pitch heroes can be put forward for an award; there are ten categories to choose from.
The award categories are as follows:
Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by the Littlehampton Times
Young Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by David O Jones
Coach of the Year – sponsored by Walsh Pest Control
Sports Team of the Year – sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café
Youth Sports Team of the Year – sponsored by Bond of Friendship Lodge No 9117
Administrator of the Year – sponsored by Going Spare
Contribution to Youth Sports – sponsored by Norfolk Bowls Club
Contribution to Disabled Sports – sponsored by FA Holland & Son
Unsung Hero (dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the past 12 months) – sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café
Lifetime Contribution to Sport - Mayor’s Award
The chair of the town council’s community resources committee, Cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “The Sports Awards not only recognise the dedicated sports people of Littlehampton but also the people behind the clubs and organisations that work tirelessly to support our local clubs and ensure their success.”
The closing date will be August 13 and nominations will be considered by a judging panel with the winners announced at an awards ceremony to be held on October 4 at the New Millennium Chamber.
The Ceremony will be hosted by former GB badminton Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms. Nominations can be made via littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/sports-awards or pick up a form from the Town Council offices.