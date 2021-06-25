Who's your sport hero in Littlehampton? Nominate them now!

Alex Bayley (2019 Sportsperson of the Year) in the Littlehampton awards, with Tessa Sanderson

The initiative, managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the town council, is aimed at recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.

Anyone from junior to senior, team and individual as well as off-pitch heroes can be put forward for an award; there are ten categories to choose from.

The award categories are as follows:

Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by the Littlehampton Times

Young Sportsperson of the Year – sponsored by David O Jones

Coach of the Year – sponsored by Walsh Pest Control

Sports Team of the Year – sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café

Youth Sports Team of the Year – sponsored by Bond of Friendship Lodge No 9117

Administrator of the Year – sponsored by Going Spare

Contribution to Youth Sports – sponsored by Norfolk Bowls Club

Contribution to Disabled Sports – sponsored by FA Holland & Son

Unsung Hero (dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the past 12 months) – sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café

Lifetime Contribution to Sport - Mayor’s Award

The chair of the town council’s community resources committee, Cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “The Sports Awards not only recognise the dedicated sports people of Littlehampton but also the people behind the clubs and organisations that work tirelessly to support our local clubs and ensure their success.”

The closing date will be August 13 and nominations will be considered by a judging panel with the winners announced at an awards ceremony to be held on October 4 at the New Millennium Chamber.