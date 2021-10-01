Worthing Thunder storm to Lynch win over Essex Rebels

Tom Ward was pivotal in the beating of Essex Rebels / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Apart from the early stages of the first period the result was never in doubt despite Thunder being under strength with only eight players.

An end-to-end first quarter saw Thunder start slowly, allowing Essex to take a six-point lead, but as the time ran on solid play from the starters saw Thunder get back into the game

The period ended with the away side leading 25-22 and beginning to play well.

The game turned in Thunder’s favour with a 22-11 period - the strong play of Jarred Dixon was a big factor as his scoring picked up on his way to a 33-point game high performance. Ably supported by the impressive Hafeez Abdul, Thunder took control.

With a big lead at the half time break (47-33) it was the quarter that hit Essex hard.

Thunder were not looking back and the game was over as a competitive match up.

The third period was a high scoring ten minutes as Essex rallied but Thunder always had the game under control.

With the impressive defence of Abdul and Zaire Taylor outstanding, it was Tom Ward’s turn to put on a show

As always he was everywhere – scoring, defending and being a great provider.

As the third period ran out Thunder still led by 14 points (77-63) but in truth it could have been more.

The final stanza saw Thunder take complete control with a big 33 points in ten minutes of play.

Jarred Dixon, after a quiet third period, was back scoring big numbers with Abdul maintaining his own double double average.

Another 31 points and 10 rebounds shows what a talent Thunder have in their ranks this season.

Ward, Taylor,Ishmael Fontaine and Kevin Moyo all played their part in a great team performance and the game was finished with a big three pointer from Thunder junior Kai Nicholas on his debut.