Worthing water polo team back in the water - and one is heading for Euro finals

The Worthing team at Basingstoke

A Worthing Swimming Club water polo team played a competitive fixture for the first time in 16 months when an under 16 squad made the journey to the Basingstoke Aquadrome.

They were actually missing a number of players due to a variety of reasons but the squad of ten all contributed to what was a very satisfactory all round performance that resulted in a comfortable win.

After the long lay-off fitness levels looked better than the coaches might have expected and all of the squad looked to have improved after the recent round of training sessions.

They had a very productive pre-match meeting where they discussed how the team would play and all of the squad took on board what the coaches wanted to do throughout the game – and they proved to strong and well organised than a spirited Basingstoke team.

* Huge congratulations have gone to Worthing Water Polo Club squad member Caitlin Silk.

She has been selected for the Great Britain girls’ under-17 squad which will play in the European championships that will be played in Sibenik in Croatia from August 21-29.

GB have been drawn in Group A of the competition and will face tough matches against Spain, who were winners of the last competition played in late 2019, along with Serbia, Israel and the Czech Republic.

Caitlin has worked incredibly hard to gain selection and the squad has been training virtually every weekend, often in Manchester, since the last lockdown ended and the indoor swimming pools were allowed to re-open.

The squad is now preparing for the trip to Croatia and this continues later this week with a training camp at Millfield School in Somerset.

A club spokesman said: We are all delighted that Caitlin (in the centre of the picture) has been selected but commiserations must go to fellow Worthing member and goal keeper Maddie Calthrop who was really unlucky to miss out on selection when the final squad for the championships was announced.