Littlehampton mum Charley McAdams is chairwoman for Worthing Warriors, the ladies’ section at Worthing Rugby Club, a dedicated player and an inspiration to many, juggling her career as a detective with looking after her two young children.

Charley first discovered a lump in her breast at the start of 2020, at the age of 40, less than a year after she lost her mum, Sue Adams, to pancreatic cancer.

Lauren Owens, Charley’s friend and teammate, said: “Charley is incredible, the most inspirational woman. She was diagnosed with primary breast cancer in April 2020 and secondary in November 2020.

Worthing Warriors, the ladies' section at Worthing Rugby Club, is holding a charity match in honour of one of their players

“As you can tell, it was a short period between the diagnoses and I can honestly say you wouldn’t even tell that she is living with cancer. Charley is the most positive person, always kind and willing to listen.”

Worthing RFC is holding a charity match in Charley’s honour to raise money for Make 2nds Count, a charity that funds research to improve secondary breast cancer patients’ quality of life.

Saz Aquadeco, one of the organisers, said: “Charley has been incredibly brave and whilst living with cancer and raising her young family, has found the time to continue to raise funds for local charities.

“We think it’s now our turn to step up and help her to raise even more. We need as many people as possible to come down and support this fantastic event.

“There is going to be a raffle, a band in the evening, food and drink up in the club and a great game of rugby for everyone to enjoy. Chichester Rugby Club have given us the use of their facilities for the day and have even donated some prizes to the raffle.”

The Charley McAdams Charity Cup will take place on September 11 at Oaklands Park, Chichester, at 2pm. Worthing Warriors will be playing Sussex Barbarians, a team including players from the Chichester and Sussex Police women’s teams.

Spectators will be asked for a donation, with collection buckets being placed around the pitch and at the bar throughout the event.

Lauren said: “Make 2nds Count are a charity dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer.

“Their aim is to raise awareness and funding for medical research that will contribute to advancing an increased quality of life for patients. They support patients and families affected by the incurable disease.

“Secondary breast cancer, also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer, is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. Parts of the body affected are usually the bones, liver, lungs, brain or the skin.

“Secondary breast cancer can be treated but it cannot be cured. Treatments aim to control and slow down the disease to enable patients to have the best possible quality of life for as long as possible.

“We are simply asking those who attend to provide a donation on arrival and enjoy a fun-filled day of rugby, refreshments and entertainment.”