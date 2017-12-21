Davies hails Raiders' players for solid effort in Barnstaple win

Worthing Raiders' players were hailed for a ‘solid effort’ on Saturday after they beat Barnstaple 36-29 in National 2 South.

High performance team manager Ian Davies was pleased with the five-point win and said: “It was a solid effort from the boys on Saturday.

“Barnstaple started really well and we struggled to get a foothold in the match.

“Going in at half-time 10-all was big psychologically as if we are honest Barnstaple should have been a couple of scores ahead.”

But Raiders had a perfect start to the second half with Liam Perkins nicking the kick off and Jack Forrest setting up Matt McLean for a try under the sticks.

Davies added: “We then gave a sloppy try away but dominated for the next 15 minutes and that secured the win.

“Yes they scored right at the end of the the match which was disappointing but we had put in a good shift by then.”

McLean ran in three tries and scored 26 points in the match. He is now the leading scorer in the league with 169 points.

Davies said: “Standouts were Matt McLean with his hat-trick of tries, Jack Forrest was very good in attack and in the tight the front row boys put in a good performance.

“It was pleasing to see Joe and Kiba back from injuries and contributing well.”

Raiders now face bottom-placed Wimbledon on Saturday before the Christmas break.

The struggling side had not won a game before Saturday.

Davies said: “Wimbledon won last Saturday so will be buoyed by that and we cannot take them lightly.

“We have this last effort before Christmas, a last 80-plus minutes effort to get another victory which will be a great way to end 2017, and testament to all the work the squad and coaches have put in since July.”