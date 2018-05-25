Raiders academy stars enjoy French adventure

A group of Worthing Raiders academy players had a weekend to remember as they travelled to Paris to take on Stade Francais.

The travelling Raiders contingent took a mix of under-12 and under-13 club members.

Stade Francais provided top-quality opposition, with youngsters from the French Premiership academy team training three times a week.

The match was played in three 20-minute periods as Raiders academy players took on Stade Francais’ ‘minimes elite under-14s’.

Raiders made a blistering start, scoring three tries through Hamish Williams, Daniel Seymour and Jude Raza all inside the opening 20 minutes.

The French side pushed hard in the two 20-minute periods that followed but Raiders’ academy team held on for a 15-0 victory.

A club official said a huge well done to all of the Raiders academy players involved in the trip.

It was a great experience and all players will have special memories for years to come. Playing older players in Stade Francais, adapting to French rules but more so the way they pulled together as a squad displaying skills and maturity well beyond their young years.