Raiders refusing to set target ahead of final run-in

Worthing Raiders’ coaching staff are not setting a target on a National 2 South finishing spot this season.

With seven games left of the current campaign, Raiders’ return of 58 points - five more then they managed to pick up in the whole of last season - sees them sitting in ninth.

A top-half finish looks well within their grasp but high performance team manager Ian Davies is not putting any pressure on the team.

He said: “Where we finish will be indicative of how we have performed over the 30 games played. There is no set target.”

Raiders assistant coach Ben Coulson doesn’t want any added pressure to be placed on the players in the final run-in.

He said: “We have genuinely not spoken about where we’re looking to finish as that takes away from the here and now. We’ll finish where we finish.

“Everyone that is coaching, playing and regularly supporting knows this team is making progress.”

Raiders were without a game last weekend but return to action as Canterbury visit Roundstone Lane on Saturday.