Record crowd watch Worthing College duo impress for Harlequins

Current Worthing College Academy student Roberta Haywood started and scored to help fire Harlequins women’s team to victory over Richmond in front of a record Premiership crowd earlier this month.

Haywood’s try proved pivotal to ensure Harlequins secured a 14-12 victory, with 4,542 in attendance at Twickenham Stoop.

Try-scorer Haywood was not the only Worthing College representative, Isobel Mayhew - whose already earned six caps this season - was also involved. The crowd for the fixture eclipsed the previous record for a women’s Premiership match by more than 3,000, Worthing College’s female rugby academy manager Mark Rugman said: “It’s been a fantastic journey for both Bobbie, Izzy and all the other girls involved with Harlequins this year.

“All the girls, especially Bobbie and Izzy, have flourished in the academy and have improved so much in the two years with us. To play, be a part of and even score in front of 4,500 people will be an experience they will never forget.”