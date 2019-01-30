Securing league status is first focus for Worthing Raiders

Jody Levett is eager for Worthing Raiders to secure their National 2 South status as early as possible.

But the Raiders head coach acknowledges his team will have to fight for every point in the final ten games of the season.

John Dawe got a try in Worthing Raiders' defeat to Canterbury. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Worthing slumped to a third defeat in four matches since the turn of the year, going down 34-21 against high-flying Canterbury.

Although, Levett was pleased with his side’s efforts overall in that loss.

Raiders were leading 21-20 heading into the final stages before title contenders Canterbury stormed back, leaving the hosts with nothing to show for their brave efforts.

It was a second match in succession Worthing came away pointless as they slipped to tenth.

At present, just six points separate 13th-placed Barnes and Redruth in sixth.

Given the tight nature of the division, Levett now wants Raiders to start putting some distance between themselves and teams at the bottom.

He said: “It would be great to be in a position to secure our league status as early as possible, however, there are ten other teams all fighting and battling for their own status.

“In reality, we will take each game as it comes and on its merits and go from there.

“The next 10 games will be very important.”

Levett felt Canterbury’s ‘killer ability’ ultimately cost Raiders from coming away with anything after a valiant performance against a team battling for promotion.

It looked as though Worthing could upset their second-placed visitors but two late tries saw them fail to pick up a point.

Levett added: “The boys were very disappointed at the end to not come away with not only a win, which was on the cards for 65 minutes, but being so close to picking up two losing bonus points.

“But that is why Canterbury are second, that killer ability and being able to maintain their shape and structure for the full 80 minutes.”

Raiders will look to arrest a run of three straight defeats when they travel to second from bottom London Irish Wild Geese on Saturday.

But Levett is wary of coming up against a team fighting for league survival.

“We want to get February off to a wining start away at LIWG,” Levett said.

“But we recognise they will certainly be up for the fight.

“We know we will get opportunities against them, it is a matter of being accurate and decisive.”

