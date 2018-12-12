Try Rugbytots for free in Worthing this weekend

Rugbytots is offering free taster sessions in Worthing for children aged two to five.

The company was set up by a rugby-playing parent who had looked for a pre-school rugby class for his three young boys back in 2006 but found there was nothing of that kind around.

Rugbytots is a rugby play programme for younger children

There are Rugbytots classes at Davison High School in East Worthing and taster sessions are available on Saturday, December 15, though booking is essential.

There is a 30-minute session at 10.40am for those aged two to three-and-a-half and a 45-minute session at 11.15am for those aged three-and-a-half to five.

Esther Cochrane from Rugbytots said: “Rugbytots develops children’s agility and co-ordination, helps to enhance confidence and self-esteem, benefits the development of better listening skills and teamwork, and teaches respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.”

Email becks@rugbytots.co.uk to reserve your place.

