Worthing Raiders aiming to build on impressive season

Worthing Raiders start another season in the National 2 South at Taunton on Saturday.

Head coach Jody Levett guided his troops to an impressive seventh-placed finish last term and the club will have hopes of bettering that final placing over the upcoming campaign.

Jamie Redmayne (retired) is the only player to have left Roundstone Lane over the summer, meaning Raiders have managed to keep a hungry squad together as they look to break in to the top-six this season.

Raiders have struggled on the road in recent times and begin the new campaign with two away trips. The season opener at Taunton is followed by a trip National 2 South new boys Guernsey on September 8.

Raiders’ first action at Roundstone Lane comes on September 15 as they welcome Redruth with the aim to make their home ground fortress once again across this season.

