Worthing Raiders bash Barnstaple to carry on in league top spot - picture gallery

Raiders played some sublime rugby at times but there were also short periods of inaccuracy and indiscipline. There is still plenty to work on until this squad reaches its potential but much to applaud and enjoy in this performance. A near 500 crowd saw the team maintain their early lead in National 2 South. MoM was Makeen Alikhan. See the Worthing Herald on Thursday for a full report and pictures. Meantime see some of Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.