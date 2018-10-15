Worthing Raiders respond to 'frank discussion' to maintain 100 per cent home record

Worthing Raiders maintained their 100% home record on Saturday with an emphatic 41-14 victory over London Irish Wild Geese in the National League Division Two South.

Raiders stretched their unbeaten home start to the season with a third win out of three, but remain mid-table in 8th after inconsistent away form has seen them pick up just one victory in four attempts away from Roundstone Lane.

Action from Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Despite a tight opening 40 minutes with the scores at 5-7 in Wild Geese’s favour heading into the break, Raiders came out strong in the second half and overpowered Wild Geese to take the points.

SEE ALSO Worthing Raiders warned not to underestimate struggling London Irish Wild Geese | Levett lauds ‘outstanding’ Worthing Raiders after thumping victory | Worthing Raiders put to the sword in season opener



Worthing head coach, Jody Levett was in high spirits following the victory. He said: “Obviously, we are delighted with a bonus point home win to maintain our 100% home record, despite what could be described as a pretty wobbly first half!

“Right from the kick off we had opportunities to score but were held up short and over the line on more than one occasion. Then as has been a trait of ours our discipline let us down. Despite having the majority of possession and field position in the first 40 mins we went in 5-7 down, which was very disappointing.

“There was a frank discussion at half time about what we needed do and that an improvement in our accuracy, discipline and tempo was required.

“As the score board shows, the players responded positively, scoring to quick tries and showing some real determination in also preventing LIWG any kind of leagues points.”

The win also saw the return of Kemp Price from injury, and his performance was praised by Levett.

He added: “It was great to see Kemp Price back after injury and his two tries shows what he brings to the side. Also, to have 2 debutants in Nye Rees, (2nd row) and Tom Gwyther (fly half) making their national 2 debut. Both have been playing exceptionally for the A's and it was fantastic to have them both involved and gain valuable experience.”

Raiders will be looking for an upturn in away form on Saturday as they travel to fourth-placed Henley.

Levett remained cautious of the challenge ahead, but said the players will be up for the challenge.

“Away next week to Henley, who beat high flying Taunton on Saturday will be a very stern test for us. As always, the players are looking forward to the challenge and with the A's winning by 40 points yesterday, competition for places is hotting up, which is exactly as it should be.”