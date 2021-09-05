Pictures from Worthing Raiders' first home league game for 18 months - which brought a win over Guernsey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders start season with win over Guernsey - picture special

It's been a long time coming but Worthing Raiders were back in competitive action on Saturday - beating Guernsey 33-22 in National two south at Roundstone Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 1:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 1:44 pm

It was a day to savour for the club and their fans as they played league rugby for the first time in 18 months, after last season was wiped out by the pandemic. The result helped - Raiders ran in some great tries for a 33-22 victory. Next Saturday is another big day for the club as it stages its centenary celebrations, albeit a year late. Here, on this page and the ones linked, are some pictures from the Guernsey game, taken by Stephen Goodger.

