Worthing rugby girls enjoying success at national level

The Worthing U18 squad - going well in the national cup

The squad have been training hard and have been rewarded with handsome victories against Havant, Hove twice, Medway, Pulborough and Oakmedians.

Their only setback was a defeat to a very strong Horsham side. Worthing are being coached by Chris Gaskell, assisted by Tom Young and James Brotherhood, and kept together by manager Suzanne Gregory.

In their latest national cup tie at Tunbridge Wells, the home side attacked strongly but outstanding defence, repelled the pressure and Worthing started to exert their style. Winger Felicity Poole showed a clean pair of heels to score a fine try in the corner. A few minutes later, Poole scooted in for her second try.

A flowing move, followed by a breakdown on the Tunbridge Wells line, resulted in Ellen Gregory going over from close range. Worthing led 15-0 at the break.

The second half continued in a similar vein and Tiff Davids crossed the line to make it 20-0.

Wells prised open the tight Worthing defence and crossed for a try. However this galvanised a final push from Worthing and Davids went over for her second try.

Worthing progress to the National quarter-finals by a score of 25-5. Gaskell said: “Congratulations to the girls on a fantastic team performance. A huge achievement they should be very proud of.”