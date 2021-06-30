South Downs rave, dog attacks and Hickstead Showground theft – this is what’s inside this week’s West Sussex Gazette
A major police operation to shut down an illegal music event, dog attacks on sheep and the potential for the South Downs to become a hub for UK winemaking are among the stories in this week's West Sussex Gazette.
This week’s headlines include:
- South Downs ripe to become UK centre for winemaking
- Major police response as force shuts down unlicensed countryside rave
- Rural crime round-up: Dog attacks on farm lead to death of 11 sheep and £20,000 worth of saddles stolen from Hickstead Showground
- Historic windmill reopens as it marks 200 years
- Feature: foraging on the Cowdray Estate
- Fishing family scoop top award
