Wimbledon 2021: Johanna Konta out and forced to isolation after Covid contact - All England statement

Johanna Konta reached the semi-final at Wimbledon in 2017

The 2017 semi-finalist was set to begin her 2021 tournament against Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday.

Konta, 30, who was seeded 27th, must isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19

A statement from the All England Club read: “A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with COVID-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships’ testing protocols.

"A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships.

"Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all their previous tests undertaken within The Championships’ protocols. Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close contact classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days."

It's a blow for Konta who came into the tournament in good form having won her first grasscourt event of her career at Nottingham earlier this month.