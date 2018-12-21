Brighton has an 880-square metre rink at the Royal Pavilion, as well as a smaller 130-square metre beginners rink with penguin skate aids for younger skaters to build their confidence. (Photo: Sam Stephenson)

11 activities to keep children entertained in Chichester, Eastbourne, Hastings, Worthing and Horsham this Christmas

Need some tips on keeping the little ones entertained over Christmas? Here's some ideas on what to do in Sussex over the holidays.

We've also created a guide for teenagers, here and nine things to do in Sussex on Boxing Day.

Meet some monkeys, meerkats and even huskies at Drusillas Park in Alfriston, East Sussex.

1. Take a trip to Drusillas Park

Visit a soft play centre such as Monkey Bizness, Lewes.

2. Soft play

There's plenty of animals to meet and climbing frames for youngsters at Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green

3. Head to a farm

Explore Bodiam Castle in East Sussex there's even an adventure map to help uncover the castle's secrets (Photograph: National Trust)

4. Visit a castle

