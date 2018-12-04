Adur Concert Band plans to Kick-Start Christmas with its annual festive concert

The Adur Concert Band will be performing its annual Christmas concert at the Shoreham Centre.

Called Kick-Start Christmas, the concert will be on Saturday, December 15, at 7.30pm.

The Adur Concert Band performing on a cruise from Southampton to the north of France and Spain

The band, with more than 30 members, will be playing under musical director Andrew Burchfield and getting the audience in the festive mood with some of Christmas favourites and carols.

Tickets are £8 on the door. They can also be purchased in advance at the Ackerman music shops in Hove and Brighton. There will be a licensed bar and a quick raffle.​

The Adur Concert Band rehearses in Southwick and plays concerts all year round in the south east.

The community band grew out of the Adur Youth Concert Band in 1991 and in 2001 changed its name to properly reflect the type of band it had become.

The members come from Shoreham, Hove, Brighton, Worthing, Steyning, Crawley and Chichester.

The band welcomes anyone aged 18 and over who can play a wind instrument or percussion. Members include players from around grade five to semi-professional musicians.

Littlehampton woman joins birth mother for ‘bucket list’ skydive after devastating cancer diagnosis within months of first meeting

Southwick Community Centre to get new seating thanks to Christmas fair

Doctors and hospitals in Sussex urged to form links with clinics in Africa to support The Virtual Doctors charity