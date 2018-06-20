All you need to know if you're seeing Lionel Richie in Hove

Hit maker Lionel Richie is playing a summer show at Hove Cricket Ground on Saturday (June 23).

Performing hits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie’s shows are famous for their party atmosphere.

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless hits and sing along to classics such as Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long.

Doors open at the 1st County Central County Ground at 4pm, with support act Westlife's Shane Filan on stage from 4pm.

The man himself Lionel Richie will take to the stage at 7.10pm, with the show set to finish at 9pm.

Lionel said: “The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket’s chief executive, said: “We can’t wait to host Lionel and his fans for what will unquestionably be one of the highlights of the summer. The fact that a global superstar like Lionel has chosen us for his first ever visit to Sussex demonstrates how highly regarded The 1st Central County Ground is as a concert venue.”

Promoters have created information leaflets outlining details on gates, start times, dos and don’ts, directions and parking.

Food and drink will be available inside the venue, but organisers urge gig-goers to bring cash, as there's a limited number of cash machines inside.

To view the full information booklet, visit: marshall-arts.com/lionelrichiehove

The promoters, venue and Sussex Police are keen to stress that people should allow plenty of time for their journey and for enhanced security measures at the gate.

There will be road closures adjacent to the 1st Central County Ground both before and after the event.

Tickets for the show were still available when this article was published. Visit: www.ticketmaster.co.uk