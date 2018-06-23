Ambrose Place hidden gardens

Hidden back gardens linked to the Regency terrace in Ambrose Place, Worthing, will be revealed at the annual National Garden Scheme open day.

For the 35th consecutive year, gardens described as ‘a horticultural phenomenon’ in the national press will be open to the public.

Vist on Sunday, June 24, from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. Entrance is in Richmond Road, either at Ambrose Villa on the corner of Portland Road or at No.4 near St Paul’s, and costs £6.

Home-made refreshments will be available in the gardens of No.5 and Ambrose Villa for £3.

Marie Pringle, organiser, said: “Some of the residents of Ambrose Place, a Grade II listed terrace in central Worthing, are opening their back gardens for charity as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

“All gardens are maintained by amateurs, so they appeal to the average town gardener looking for ideas, as well as to those simply after an enjoyable day out.

“Some of the owners offer home grown plants for sale at very reasonable prices – always a popular feature with visitors.”

Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker will officially open the charity event.

Last year’s event raised nearly £7,000, which goes to charity, the main beneficiaries being Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

