Anniversary tour at Broadwater Cemetery

Friends of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery are planning a special anniversary tour to celebrate the group’s ten years.

Some of the most interesting graves in the 14.5-acre site will be included, with an experienced guide telling the fascinating stories of those interred.

The anniversary tour on Saturday, August 4, starts at 11am. Visitors, Friends and guests are asked to arrive at the cemetery chapels, in South Farm Road, Worthing, by 10.45am.

The Friends group has now been established for ten years and membership has grown to more than 100 fully paid up and supportive members.

The tour is free to all and a special tour booklet has been prepared for the anniversary, available at the bargain price of £1.

There will be display boards, a sales stand and refreshments available, for a donation to the Friends funds, which are ploughed back into cemetery maintenance.

John Vaughan, media oficer, said: “Everybody is welcome, come rain or shine, and umbrellas that double as parasols will be available. The Friends look forward to greeting you.”

