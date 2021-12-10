Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra offer Winter Wonderland concert

Edwin James Festival Choir

The singers and musicians will be performing back under the baton of musical director James Rushman. Kay Durrant returns in her usual role as leader of the orchestra.

A spokesman said: “In their Winter Wonderland concert being performed on Saturday, December 11, the choir and orchestra will be back in their old home of St James the Great Church in East Ham Road, Littlehampton.

“The first half will see both choir and orchestra perform Feel the Spirit, a cycle of seven familiar spirituals, composed by John Milford Rutter.

“The orchestra will also perform the well-known Christmas piece Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson.

“Anderson’s original intentions were to convey a feeling in his audiences’ imagination of experiencing a winter season enjoyed during a sleigh ride.

“During the second half of the evening, the audience will have the opportunity to join in with the choir and orchestra and sing some of the more traditional carols.”

“Dependant on government advice, face masks may have to be worn.

“Regular attendees at the Edwin James Festival Choir will also know that every Christmas Concert sees a new fun adaptation of The Twelve Days of Christmas by Chris Allen, and this year will be no exception.”

Doors open at 6.15pm with the concert starting at 7pm.

Tickets will be available at the door.

Or you can buy your tickets in advance by telephoning the box office on 01243 582330.

The choir and orchestra were founded in August 1998 by James Edwin Rushman.