Independent Venue Week gigs in Worthing

tayo sound

Worthing-based promoter atom is hosting three nights of live music featuring a number of the UK’s most exciting new artists – specially curated events bringing together pop, indie, punk, rock, singer-songwriters, rap and hip hop at The Factory Live. Tickets are available on https://www.atompresents.co.uk/independent-venue-week.

Wednesday offered The Clockworks and Cheap Teeth; Thursday, February 3 offers Finn Foxell and Kay Young; and Friday, February 4 offers Emily Burns and Tayo Sound.

Dandi Monteiro, from atom, said: “There is a programme called Independent Venue Week which is about venues that are less likely to get the bigger acts. The week means that you can get the bigger acts in the smaller venues.

“Worthing is not like a well-known town and it is unlikely to get the bigger artists wanting to come here. The venues are not as well known as London or Brighton so this is giving a push to the smaller venues in the smaller towns so that everybody has access to this kind of artist. For Independent Venue Week we are able to get the kinds of artists that are perhaps bigger in London. We started planning this in October and we have been planning and promoting and organising it since then.

“Finn Foxell is quite popular on the young scene in hip hop.

“Worthing has a bit of that but not a lot and I think there are lots of people that are ready for it. I would not say that he is a celebrity yet but he is getting bigger and bigger and getting more difficult to book.”

Foxell cites his father, a songwriter, and his mother, a diverse consumer of music, as the catalysts for his current musical endeavours. Inspired by his surroundings and seeking an emotional outlet, Finn first began penning lyrics at the age of eight. Since then, he has gained an impressive fanbase through a string of hit releases over the years, including Buddah, Ericsson, Bounce and last year’s Talk Is Cheap EP.

Supporting him is Kay Young, the newest Roc Nation management signee. Kay was personally signed by Jay-Z on hearing her demos. She has been described as a fusion of sounds, paralleling the likes of A Tribe Called Quest and The Internet but still with a very British undertone. Before she ever made a beat, she was putting on shows for her parents, musicians themselves or amusing her school friends with impromptu live shows during lunch times.

On Friday the series features Emily Burns. Fresh off tour with Rag N Bone Man, Emily returns to Worthing with her “honest, captivating, switched-on pop.”

“Emily is undeniably one of the brightest new song writing talents, destined only for big things.”

Support comes from Nigerian-Scottish busker Tayo Sound.

“With previous support from Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, Huw Stephens and Annie Mac, Tayo’s wavy, laid-back alt pop sound that feels effortless amidst its dynamic production nuances and thoughtful lyrical construction is an exciting stepping stone into what will no doubt be a huge 2022 for Tayo.”