Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Orchestra back in action

Edwin James Festival Choir

Musical director and conductor of the Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra, James Rushman said: “I am proud and delighted that, as we take our first steps back to normality following the last 18 months of pandemic, the orchestra is able to return to live performances. We are pleased also to welcome back Kay Durrant who has been with us as leader of the orchestra since 1999.

“The Prom Concert of Hope is dedicated to Phillip Johnson, a member who sadly died earlier this year. In addition it is also dedicated to all those frontline workers who continued to care for us during the lockdowns as well as those who have been personally affected by the pandemic.”

“It has been a very difficult time for all members of the Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra, but with the choir now starting back at rehearsals in September in preparation for the Christmas concert Feel the Spirit in a Winter Wonderland, members are all keen to perform again and have the opportunity to renew the friendships they have made in the group. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming our audiences back to enjoy our performances once again.”

The Edwin James Festival Orchestra will perform a Prom Concert of Hope at St James Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Saturday, September 18. The performance will start at an earlier time of 7pm, half an hour earlier than usual, with tickets available at the door on the night. Doors open 6.30pm with ticket prices £10 for adults and £4 for children.