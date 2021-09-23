Musician’s Shack (Tarring) has been set up by David Drew, who was inspired by Men in Sheds.

David, 62, said: “This new community group is for players of musical instruments to meet up with those who would like to play an instrument, in an informal and relaxed setting.

“Or, people are welcome to come along just to listen, have a cup of tea and a chat.”

David Drew has set up Musician's Shack (Tarring), inspired by Men in Sheds

The group launched on September 9 at The Old Palace, Glebe Road, Tarring, and will meet each Thursday from 3pm to 4.30pm.

David, the group’s secretary, said: “Musician’s Shack is an informal community group where musicians and aspiring musicians get together to play, or learn an instrument, or just chat about it, in a relaxed setting, each week.

“There is no regular commitment from anyone, except the secretary, who will be there to greet all who attend.”

He said he had been given a lot of support and encouragement in bringing his idea to life.

David added: “The Old Palace offers two perfect spaces for music and chat.”