Parkour to highlight modern slavery at Worthing's Spin Out festival

On Edge

There are shows on at 1 and 4pm and the performances will take place at Pavilion Promenade (Marine Parade, Worthing BN11 3PX).Spokeswoman Carrie Hardie said: “ON EDGE tells the story of how modern slavery exists under our noses, within our communities, outside our knowledge.

“Created by physical theatre/dance company Justice in Motion, the work reveals the plight of the vulnerable and exploited who are working in industries throughout the UK every day.

“ON EDGE combines highly physical parkour and compelling theatre to tell a gripping story hidden in the shadows of the construction industry. The work is performed by team of international collaborators, parkour athletes and performers to create a visually stunning piece of theatre.

“Walk past any construction site and you’ll see a number of men ricochet around the scaffolding as the building slowly emerges from the cement, brick and mud. Take a closer look and what will you see? Their routine may appear to give a sense of purpose and security, yet behind the perimeter fencing, all is not as it first appears.

“Since the passing of the new Modern Slavery Act in 2015, the UK government’s National Referral Mechanism has seen annually increasing numbers of potential victims referred, which now stand at around 10,000. But so many of us are unaware of the situation even as we walk past it daily.

“Marrying exciting choreography, theatre and parkour athletics with beauty and humour, ON EDGE shines a light on modern slavery, telling a stimulating, moving tale that asks: what does it really mean to be free?

“Justice in Motion have worked with Vocaleyes to produce an audio description for performances which will be available on site.”

In 2020 more than 10,000 individuals were identified as potential victims of modern slavery and referred to the government’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM) - a 450 per cent rise since 2014.

The 2018 Global Slavery Index estimated there are 136,000 people in situations of modern slavery in the UK at any one time.

“The discrepancy between the two figures is due to the hidden nature of the crime, lack of reporting and low-level awareness and understanding of modern slavery. During 2019-20 there were 7,779 recorded crimes leading to 239 defendants being charged. Labour exploitation was the most commonly reported of adult referrals at 25 per cent.

“The show tells a story of modern slavery without the use of words allowing speakers of any language and audiences of any age to follow the narrative. The cast includes parkour athletes and theatre performers in an ensemble cast.

“Justice in Motion is an Oxford-based physical theatre company, set up in 2013 by artistic director Anja Meinhardt.”