Ropetackle Songwriters’ Circle convenes in Shoreham

Songwriters Circle

Drawing on the Nashville tradition of the songwriters’ circle, organiser Phil Jones has put together Nicola Bloom, Andy Melrose and Jonny Williams, from England, Scotland and Wales respectively. They will invite you into their creative world, weaving their stories and making new ones. Each will perform their songs in turn, sharing tales of their writing and responding to each other’s work, as Phil explains.

“It is not like the three of them will be performing one after another doing a set each. The songwriters sit in a semi-circle and they will perform a song and tell a story about it and then someone else will perform a song in response and tell a story about that. What these three people have been doing is preparing for this by writing new material. I got them together and I will just let them go where they will with it, just to see what they come up with.

“I run songwriting workshops and songwriting groups increasingly online, and as people emerge from these groups with more confidence, I put them together for evenings like this. I guess you get a glimpse into the song-writing process. Just to watch someone sit there and write a song would be pretty dull actually, but with this you do get insights into the actual writing and into the influences that they all have.”

“Nicola Bloom has been singing and songwriting all her life and has performed at festivals, theatres and more private occasions than you can count. Nicola is well known for her hook-filled melodic popular songs accompanied by her ukulele. Citing Joel, The Beatles, Barry Manilow and The Mamas and Papas as her earliest musical influences it is no surprise that her catchy choruses and warm performance style have the audience engaged from the start and singing along by the end.”

“Andy Melrose is a writer of films, songs, books, chapters, articles, poems, letters and assorted other bits and bobs. Andy is a story-telling songwriter, performer and writer. His songs combine folk influences with social conscience themes. He also sings traditional songs, has written to commission for film, theatre, animation and occasions.