Rowland Singers Choral Society offer Christmas concert

The Rowland Singers

Spokesman Jan Summers said: “The choir continued to rehearse on Zoom throughout the pandemic, with musical director Helen Emery accompanying on the piano, singing all the voice parts where needed!

“From September the choir has been rehearsing live together again in preparation for this concert on Saturday. This will be the choir’s first live performance since singing in Worthing town centre to Christmas shoppers in December 2020.

“The choir will be performing their usual mix of Christmas carols and songs including Joy to the World, Ding Dong Merrily and Sleigh Ride. There will also be the opportunity for the audience to join in with community carol singing.

“The guests are The Emery Ensemble, a ladies vocal group, who will be singing a selection of seasonal favourites."

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £4 for children on 01903 238792 or contacting Worthing Theatre and Museum box office on 01903 206206.