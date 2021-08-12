The Bluejays will transport Worthing back to the 1950s

The Bluejays

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis said: “The fantastic Bluejays return to Worthing this August with their new show The Bluejays – Rave On: The Rise of Rock and Roll on Saturday, August 14 at 7.30pm at the Pavilion Theatre.

“Rave On is the 1950s musical sensation sweeping the nation. Featuring multiple award-winning band The Bluejays, a group comprised of stars from West End Productions The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet and Dreamboats & Petticoats, Rave On transports you back to the fabulous 50s in stunningly authentic style.

“Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decade. Prepare to be enthralled as The Bluejays recreate note-perfect renditions of the songs that changed the world forever, featuring the greatest hits of the 1950s, from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, the Everly Brothers, Connie Francis, Eddie Cochran, Little Richard, Cliff Richard and many more.

“Much more than just a concert show, The Bluejays take you on a historical journey via breathtaking renditions of the biggest hits of the era.

“Rave On is a musical experience like no other.”