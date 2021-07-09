Continental Circus Berlin has brought together some of the biggest and brightest acts in the entertainment arena, appearing together at Beach Green, Lancing BN15 8RA from Friday July 23 to Tuesday, July 27. Tickets are on sale now.

The Covid-secure theatre-style big top is home to this exclusive UK wide tour. Forget virtual reality and CGI special effects – nothing beats the thrill of a brilliant live show, where dazzling performances will see you gasping with joy.

Asia Saiwkca, show promoter, said: “The sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally cannot believe their eyes.

Tickets are selling fast – pre-book now for a night out at the circus in Lancing.

“From balancing on a motorbike to super fast Las Vegas quick change to the death defying Globe of Death, clowns Angelo and Eddie, will guide you through this super show.

“It also includes beautiful aerialists, high wire walkers, the rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, hula hoop queens, whirlwind acrobats and the death defying Globe of Death with riders traveling at G-force speeds inside a mesh dome.”

Inside the big top there’s socially distanced seating, climate control and a host of safety measures in place. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy the dazzling entertainment from around the world.

Ticket details and show times

The breath-taking circus is on for one week only at Beach Green in Lancing

Pre-booking is strongly advised. You can find out more about the show at www.circusberlin.co.uk and book tickets here.

The onsite box office numbers are 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009.

There are early booking discounts, quote promo code ACROBAT when you phone or find out more information here.

The circus is on at the following times:

The riders travel at G-force speeds inside a mesh dome

Friday, July 23... 5pm and 7.45pmSaturday, July 24... 2pm , 5pm and 7.45pmSunday, July 25... noon, 3pm and 6pmMonday, July 26… 3pm and 7.45pmTuesday, July 27… 2pm and 5pm

Special deal for NHS and social care workers

As a special thank you to NHS staff and care workers the circus is offering them free tickets to special preview shows.

These preview shows will take place in a Covid Secure Theatre style Big Top at 5pm and 7.45pm on Friday, July 23, at Beach Green in Lancing, and any NHS staff or care workers are invited to come along with one guest each, subject to availability.