Van Morrison announces Brighton dates

Van Morrison has announced seven new UK concerts in January/March/April 2022 including Brighton Dome on January 27 and 28.

By Phil Hewitt
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:57 pm
Tickets go on sale: 9.00am - Friday, November 5.

UK DATES:

JANUARY 2022: 24th - Bristol Hippodrome; 27th/28th - Brighton Dome

MARCH 2022: 23rd - Edinburgh Playhouse; 24th - Gateshead Sage

APRIL 2022: 4th/5th - Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Tickets available from the venue direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline – www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991

Start time is 7:30pm in Brighton and London. Start time is 8pm in Bristol, Edinburgh and Gateshead.

Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “To date, Van Morrison has released 42 albums– his current ‘Latest Record Project Vol 1’ delves into his ongoing love of blues, R&B jazz and soul - to critical acclaim.

“Throughout Morrison’s illustrious career, he has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres attested to the international reach of Van’s musical art.”

