West Sussex Philharmonic Choir: new season, new musical director

Sean Bui

Suzanne Gates, chairman of WSPC, said: “Sean will bring his outstanding combination of talent and energy and humour to the choir as the new season starts on Tuesday, September 7 in Horsham.

“The choir was unable to rehears or perform for 16 months and had to wait until July this year to audition our new musical director. It was wonderful finally to sing together in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church in the Causeway and it made us realise how much we had missed it.

“Everyone was very impressed with Sean’s enthusiasm and his ability to teach using vocal techniques which made an immediate improvement to the quality of our singing. We believe he will have an enormous impact on the choir as we start full rehearsals this autumn and we can’t wait to get started.

“After studying for a BA and MA at Royal Holloway in London, Sean’s academic abilities were extended by music editing, working for Oxford University Press. A talent for composing led to him being made composer in residence at the private chapel of Her Majesty the Queen, Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, followed by his appointment as assistant music director there the following year.

“Shortly after this he co-founded Quire Voices who have featured on Classic FM alongside The Band of the Household Cavalry. He has also been musical director of Spelthorne Choral Society for several years. “

As a professional singer Sean has performed as a soloist in major works such as the Mozart Requiem and the Great Mass in C Minor.

“But as well as this considerable success in the classical field Sean’s wide-ranging interest in all things singing-related have seen him tackle the very demanding close harmonies of barbershop, gaining a gold medal for his quartet First Edition at the IABS Convention in 2017.

“Underpinning all this is a keen interest in vocal technique – essential in a professional singer – and Sean draws on his studies with Janice Chapman and Ron Morris at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama to be an inspiring singing teacher. This gives him a real insight into how to encourage and help individuals to improve their performance by incorporating a high degree of teaching into rehearsals.”

Suzanne added “The choir are very much looking forward to singing together again in September and would like to invite any who have an interest in singing a wide-ranging repertoire in good company to come along and join in. It is truly life-enhancing.”