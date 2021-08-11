Who did what to whom? Discover Steyning's scandals...

Janet said: “Discover who did what, where and with whom! Steyning’s attractive timber-framed buildings and flint cottages hide many secrets from the past. Come and discover some of them if you dare. We will be exploring the streets and twittens of Steyning with many scandalous stories, all re-searched through local documentary sources. Dogs on leads welcome. Fee payable on the day - £5.00. If you are easily shocked, this is not the talk for you. This walk is not suitable for children.