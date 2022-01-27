Worthing gigs mark Independent Venue Week

Finn Foxell

These specially curated events bring together pop, indie, punk, rock, singer-songwriters, rap and hip hop at The Factory Live. Tickets are available on https://www.atompresents.co.uk/independent-venue-week

Wednesday, February 2 offers The Clockworks and Cheap Teeth; Thursday, February 3 offers Finn Foxell and Kay Young and Friday, February 4 offers Emily Burns and Tayo Sound.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “The best rehearsal he’d seen since Oasis: that’s what Alan McGee, founder of Oasis, Primal Scream and My Bloody Valentine, thought when he saw The Clockworks – so he signed them.

“The Irish quartet started to make waves before the pandemic, supporting Kings Of Leon and selling out their first headline show in London in 2019. Now they’re poised for a big leap forward.

“Post-punk garage rockers Cheap Teeth have a bold aim: to write songs that are structurally and lyrically experimental but also accessible. They are inspired by the dark cracks in the places – Edinburgh, Leeds and London – they have lived in.”

On the second night the headline act is Finn Foxell.

“Finn Foxell is a unique force within the UK’s rap scene. This west London artist, rapper and all-around vibe curator extracts the rawest elements of rap, soul, rock and beyond to create smoky, electronic, hip-hop leaning atmospherics.”

Support comes from Kay Young: “Kay Young was personally discovered by Jay Electronica then signed by Jay-Z to his Roc Nation label on the strength of her demos. Young fuses sounds, paralleling the likes of A Tribe Called Quest and The Internet but adding a cool British edge.”

On the third night, the headlines act is Emily Burns, fresh from touring with Rag’N’Bone Man.

“Emily Burns is bringing her honest, captivating and switched-on pop sound back to Worthing.

“The singer-songwriter’s 2020 EP I Love You, You’re the Worst, which included vivacious pop anthems Terrified and Hello, was followed in 2021 by a new version of her heart-breaking hit single Is It Just Me?, from the acclaimed My Town EP, featuring JP Cooper.

“The support Tayo Sound is a Nigerian-Scottish busker who has gained support from Radio 1 – and whose debut EP has gained over ten million streams.

“Sound’s style brings together laid-back alt pop, thoughtful lyrical construction and dynamic, nuanced production.”

.The music ties in with Independent Venue Week

“Independent Venue Week is a unique nationwide initiative with a distinctly local vibe.

“This seven-day celebration of live music venues provides up-and-coming artists with valuable experience playing in front of an audience – and gives audiences an opportunity to get up close with artists set to play stadiums and festival main stages in the future.

“Independent Venue Week also provides openings for those wanting an off-stage career in music to learn their craft in small well-established venues.”