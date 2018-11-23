Adur Sea of Lights: everything you need to know

The Adur Sea of Lights takes place on Saturday – and here is everything you need to know.

What is the Adur Sea of Lights? In its sixth year, the Adur Sea of Lights sees thousands of residents making lanterns in the afternoon and then parading them around Lancing. What is happening, and when is it taking place? This year, the event will be kicking off on Saturday at 11am at the Lancing Parish Hall, and will be opened by Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council. A free lantern-making session for children with special educational needs and their families will be held from 11am until midday. From midday to 3pm, there will be a free general lantern-making session for all, with a café serving refreshments. Both art sessions are run by The Fabulous Art Club, based in Worthing. The first people attending the lantern sessions will receive a free travel mugs. Those taking part in the procession should assemble at Monks Recreation Ground in Crabtree Lane, Lancing, near the Co-op store, at 4pm. The parade through the village, including the high street, will begin at 4.30pm. What is the theme? Each year the parade has a different theme - and this year, it is space. Co-organiser Andrea Ballance said highlights include an 8ft alien, Star Wars-themed lanterns and the ‘old favourite’ pirate ship, transformed into a vessel for space swashbucklers. There will be daylight fluorescent paints and UV paints for people to use, and everyone taking part will be given a light to see their UV masterpieces. How big is the event? Between 2,200 and 2,300 people attend the event, according to Andrea – only a few hundred less than Brighton’s Burning the Clocks winter solstice parade - but the event is not as well known, which is something she wants to rectify. In the run-up to the event, Andrea said the team do an outreach programme to six or seven local schools, and care homes. She wanted to thank the team for their hard work, and singled out Belinda Hussein for praise. How is the event funded? In October, the event was given the green light after more than £15,000 was raised from a crowdfunding campaign. The sponsors for this year’s event is Michael Jones estate agents, West Sussex County Council, the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Tesco. Who is taking part? The event is one of the most popular in the village calendar, with people young and old taking part in the spirit of the former Lancing Carnival. Andrea said: “The thing I’m looking forward to most is the atmosphere and seeing all the different ages coming together. It makes me happy. “It crosses the generations - grandparents and young kids. It brings the whole community out.” Actors from the Robin Hood panto at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham and Worthing Theatre’s Aladdin will also be at the event, as well as amateur dramatic societies.