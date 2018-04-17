Artist David Henty in Chichester

David Henty: No Intent To Deceive is a two-day exhibition at Chichester’s Cloud Gallery, 2 North House, North Street on April 20, 6pm-8pm and April 21, 1pm-5pm.

Gallery director Andrew Stott said: “The extensive collection of paintings will embody his immense talent and passion for the artists he draws inspiration from in his stunning originals. “No Intent To Deceive purposefully sets out David’s passionate aim to have his work viewed as not just copies but as true originals themselves, as unique and awe-inspiring as the iconic paintings he loves so much.

“Each piece David creates is an intense and all-encompassing experience for him as he lives and breathes each artist when recreating their work, even down to the artist’s lifestyle and paint, canvas and frame used.

“He researches each piece with the intensity of a master interrogator, where possible visiting the piece in situ and making extensive studies. This background research and dogged determination to almost inhabit the artists’ mind-set combined with his true talent, enables David to produce work that has rightly gained plaudits and acclaim from around the globe. We can confidently say that he is one of the UK’s most talked about artists of the past 12 months and this year alone has seen an increase in value of his work by approximately 30 per cent. This is predicted to rise even further over the forthcoming years.

“It is worth noting that David is also the subject of a documentary which is currently being filmed for Sky Arts. A book studying his work will be published later this year.

“Work at the show includes pieces in the style of Lowry, Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, Vermeer and Soutine. David will be in the gallery to discuss his works and talk about the techniques used. There will be a live Q&A session on the Saturday at 2pm where clients will be invited to ask David about his career.

http://www.cloudgalleryfineart.co.uk.

