Boys-only ballet school launches in Worthing

Owners of the new Boys Ballet Academy were delighted to welcome more than 30 dancers to the launch in Worthing.

The academy is the first boys-only ballet school in Sussex and the two mums behind it, Lea Smith and Claire Jones, are on a mission to encourage more boys to ignore gender stereotypes and take up ballet.

Classes are taught by Alex Cowie, a professional male ballet teacher and sports coach. He began dancing from the age of six and trained at the prestigious Royal Ballet School White Lodge, then its Upper School.

His combined qualifications and experience mean boys at the academy will be able to learn classical and contemporary ballet, as well as ballet technique based sports training.

Alex said: “Ballet is very beneficial for boys and for those who take part in team sports, it helps to develop and improve numerous skills such as strength, balance, speed, agility, flexibility as well as mental focus.”

The primary class boys wearing their chosen superhero costumes

The launch at Dance House Studios, in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on Sunday, March 3, gave boys the opportunity to try out any of the four classes on offer. Parents were able to observe some classes and meet the team to learn more about the benefits of boys-only ballet classes.

Claire and Lea said: “The day was a resounding success. The primary class boys had the opportunity to choose a superhero costume from the prop box at the end of the lesson and dance in role.

“The junior and senior classes were well attended, with lots of talent evident and providing plenty of inspiration for the younger boys.

“In addition to the ballet classes, an energetic group of boys, some from local football teams, took part in the sports training class, where ballet training techniques are taught to help enhance performance in other sports.

The aim is to provide an enjoyable setting for boys who love to dance and for those who take part in sports

“The Boys Ballet Academy is passionate in its aim to provide a fully inclusive, supportive and enjoyable setting for boys who love to dance and for those who take part in sports.”

The new term started on Sunday, March 10. Taster classes are available. Visit www.boysballetacademy.com for more information.

