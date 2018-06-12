Celebrate Sussex Day this weekend

A host of events are taking place across West Sussex on Saturday to celebrate the very best of our beautiful county.

Throughout June the theme in every West Sussex library is ‘Celebrate Sussex’, and people can find travel guides and maps, local history titles and novels either written by Sussex authors or set in the county.

West Sussex County Council is supporting the special day – chosen on St Richard's Day marking the life of the renowned Bishop of Chichester from 1245 to 1253 – and is encouraging people to take part in an event, with suggestions below.

Lionel Barnard, West Sussex County Council chairman, said: "Sussex Day on June 16 is an important part of our calendar and it is marked at the County Hall by flying the flag.

“We at West Sussex County Council feel that this day is important to all our borough and district colleagues as well as the parish councils.

“We have provided space on our county website for any group running an event for this special day – let’s all mark it.”

The following events are taking place on Saturday to celebrate Sussex Day:

• Arundel – A community rendition of Sussex by the Sea on the cobbles in the Town Square at 12pm, before the town crier will read out the Sussex Charter.

• Tillington – A Sussex Day Celebration Walk is taking place from Tillington to Midhurst. It sets off at The Horse Guards Inn, Tillington, GU28 9AF, at 9.30am, with an optional lunch at Cowdray Golf Club (£7.50). The walk is free with dogs welcome – just turn up.

• Littlehampton – The Edwin James Festival Choir is performing a Sussex Summer Nights charity concert at St James the Great Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7AN, featuring music of the 70s. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start, finishing at 10pm. Tickets (adult £8, child £4) from Chris Allen 01243 582330 or email: edwinjamesfestivalchoir@gmail.com

• Chichester – An exhibition of photographs of Sussex life during the 1960s and 70s by Jewish photographer Dorothy Bohm (b 1924), at Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1TJ, from 10am to 5pm. Free admission, with disabled access.

• Chichester – A tour of historic Chichester where expert guides will take people around the interesting areas where most don’t go. Starts at the Novium Museum, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH. Tickets £5, with disabled access.

• Chichester – Chichester City Band presents Adventures in Music at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT, from 7.30pm. An evening of musical story-telling inspired by tales of great feats and adventure, presented by Chichester’s brass band. Tickets £10, seniors and students £8, under-16s free with a paying adult, refreshments included, with disabled access.

• Bognor Regis – A Seaside Stroll on Sussex Day, starting at the Alexandra Theatre at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL, at 3pm. Enjoy a 90-minute summer stroll around the famous seaside town, discovering its rich history and hidden gems. Tickets £6, with disabled access.

• Midhurst – An exhibition of the lost history of Sussex buildings is being held in the Midhurst Gallery, Grange Road, Midhurst, GU29 9LT, from 10am to 4pm. Author David Johnston’s paintings reveal their early architecture and legends, free admission, disabled access.

• Southbourne – Sussex Day Fete at St John’s Church, Main Road, Southbourne, PO10 8LB, from 2pm to 4pm, organised by Connecting Southbourne, including various stalls, games, train rides, music from a ukulele band. Free admission, with disabled access.

Are you hosting an event to celebrate Sussex Day? Let us know what you are doing and send us your pictures – email: ct.news@jpress.co.uk

---

---

